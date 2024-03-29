Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.73. 749,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,346,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $448.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.25 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 3.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Canada Goose by 438.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Further Reading

