MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading Up 5.8%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 222,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,505,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.
The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $525.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $244.14 million during the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%.
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
