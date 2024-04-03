Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 6,869 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 6,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $82,496.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,767,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,282,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $823.99 million, a PE ratio of 145.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 638.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 38.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 3,991.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens decreased their target price on Mission Produce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

