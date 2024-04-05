ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,576,200 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 29th total of 5,307,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.4 days.

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $1.51 on Friday. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.