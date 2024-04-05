ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,576,200 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 29th total of 5,307,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.4 days.
ECN Capital Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $1.51 on Friday. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83.
ECN Capital Company Profile
