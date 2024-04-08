State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,335 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

CHK stock opened at $89.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHK shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Johnson Rice cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

