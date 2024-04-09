Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.03.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $231.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

