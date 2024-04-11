BSW Wealth Partners Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,921 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 15,814 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
V opened at $274.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $503.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.07.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
