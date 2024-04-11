BSW Wealth Partners Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,921 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 15,814 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $274.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $503.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.07.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.