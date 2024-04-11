Meridian Financial Partners LLC Buys 120 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.9% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $187.34.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,874,846. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

