PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $33,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

PayPal Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

