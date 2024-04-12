Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $63.50 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $66.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.80.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

