WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WW. UBS Group decreased their target price on WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $205.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that WW International will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of WW International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of WW International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of WW International by 17.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of WW International by 49.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

