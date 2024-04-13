Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Invests $35,000 in MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 98.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,754 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 833,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MarketWise by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 706,607 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MarketWise by 50.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 713,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 239,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MarketWise by 65.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,049 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 220,087 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the first quarter worth $1,893,000. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of MKTW stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. MarketWise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.53.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on MarketWise from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

MarketWise Profile

(Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Further Reading

