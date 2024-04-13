Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNSL. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $975,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 94,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,780,000 after buying an additional 26,084 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 116.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,362,000 after buying an additional 198,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNSL. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.4 %

KNSL stock opened at $450.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.33 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.