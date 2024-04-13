Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Position Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNTH. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth $712,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,356,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after buying an additional 454,753 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LNTH opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.53. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 25.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lantheus news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,168,153 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

