Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $221,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $105.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $163.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.52.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $1,635,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,236,594.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $1,635,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,236,594.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,954 shares of company stock worth $9,966,476 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.49.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

