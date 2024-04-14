Clarius Group LLC Cuts Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.35.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $73.68 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.04. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. American International Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.86%.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

