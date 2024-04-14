Epiphany Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epiphany Technology Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

