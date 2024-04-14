Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 16th. Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY24 guidance at $10.55-10.75 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JNJ opened at $147.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.98. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $355.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

