Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 913 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,765,000 after acquiring an additional 40,254 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,469,000 after purchasing an additional 54,582 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 610,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,712,000 after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $242.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $133.02 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TM shares. Nomura downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

