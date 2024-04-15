Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,547,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,370 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Mondelez International worth $256,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.55.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

