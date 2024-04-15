Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.83% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $19,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $14.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.19. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $98,638.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,410.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $33,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,765 shares in the company, valued at $795,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $98,638.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,410.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,520 shares of company stock valued at $268,820. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

