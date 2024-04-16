Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 580,500 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 612,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,805.0 days.

Brenntag Price Performance

OTCMKTS BNTGF opened at $84.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.33. Brenntag has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $90.00.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

