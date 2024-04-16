Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 580,500 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 612,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,805.0 days.
Brenntag Price Performance
OTCMKTS BNTGF opened at $84.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.33. Brenntag has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $90.00.
Brenntag Company Profile
