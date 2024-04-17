Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Short Interest Update

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 668,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulcrum Therapeutics

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $57,240.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares in the company, valued at $138,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading

