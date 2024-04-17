Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.83% of Zebra Technologies worth $116,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $847,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $280.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 1.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $320.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.64.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

