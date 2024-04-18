Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Up 5.4% in March

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 65,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,415,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,167 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,156,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 674,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 581,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 18.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 255,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,684 shares in the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ASYS stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Amtech Systems has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 16.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

