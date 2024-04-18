Cerity Partners LLC Raises Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $478.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.71.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

