Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Dana Pizzuti Sells 14,375 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $639,256.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dana Pizzuti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Dana Pizzuti sold 15,089 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $664,821.34.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $44.01 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,647,000 after buying an additional 1,113,992 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,669,000 after buying an additional 1,057,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,325,000 after buying an additional 674,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after buying an additional 644,128 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $18,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Articles

