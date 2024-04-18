CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni Sells 19,582 Shares of Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, March 15th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,449,600.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $767,104.52.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,370 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $507,497.90.

On Thursday, February 15th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $55.56 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.