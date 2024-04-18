Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Raised by Analyst

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.67. The consensus estimate for JAKKS Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

JAKK has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of JAKK opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $239.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $36.84.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.47). JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in JAKKS Pacific by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

