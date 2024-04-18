Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Drops By 5.8%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 529,600 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 562,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 26.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

