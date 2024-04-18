Strs Ohio Sells 12,722 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,722 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $264,477,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after buying an additional 3,271,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 507.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,756 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exelon

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.