T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 170,703 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $27,353,448.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,776,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,927,328,192.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $27,326,136.24.
- On Wednesday, April 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85.
- On Monday, April 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $30,574,804.00.
- On Friday, April 5th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $30,614,634.70.
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total value of $30,819,478.30.
- On Monday, April 1st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $30,800,511.30.
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total value of $30,701,882.90.
- On Monday, March 25th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $30,533,076.60.
- On Friday, March 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 186,704 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $29,971,593.12.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $30,529,283.20.
T-Mobile US Stock Performance
TMUS stock opened at $160.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $190.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64.
T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TMUS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
T-Mobile US Company Profile
T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than T-Mobile US
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.