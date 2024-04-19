Capital Analysts LLC Buys 462 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 11,550.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $31,855,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 262,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,195,000 after buying an additional 139,582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Toyota Motor by 1,266.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 141,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,763,000 after buying an additional 131,240 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 6,684.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 104,218 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after acquiring an additional 86,597 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

NYSE TM opened at $231.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.42. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $133.02 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.