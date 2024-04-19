Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, Director Alan H. Schumacher acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,200.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $66.12 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $69.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average is $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.04 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HCC

About Warrior Met Coal

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.