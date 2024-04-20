23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Insider Kathy L. Hibbs Sells 38,548 Shares

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of 23andMe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $18,117.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,252,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,588.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

23andMe Stock Down 4.5 %

23andMe stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $233.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Get 23andMe alerts:

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a negative net margin of 210.48%. The company had revenue of $44.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.30 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 23andMe

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 23andMe by 361.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in 23andMe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 23andMe from $0.85 to $0.47 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ME

23andMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.