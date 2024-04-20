23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Insider Kathy L. Hibbs Sells 38,548 Shares

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of 23andMe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $18,117.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,252,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,588.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
23andMe Stock Down 4.5 %
23andMe stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $233.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.27.
23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a negative net margin of 210.48%. The company had revenue of $44.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.30 million.
Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 23andMe from $0.85 to $0.47 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.
