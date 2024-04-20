Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after buying an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $174.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.15 and a 52-week high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 12,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $2,074,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,702,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,798,456 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.