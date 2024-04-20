Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OII shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

NYSE OII opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.49. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $27.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.81.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $654.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.81 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

