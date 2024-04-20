DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $274,241.90 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,974.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $130.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.66. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DexCom

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $72,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.