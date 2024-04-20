Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Up to $34.30

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.30, but opened at $35.34. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 33,864 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DFH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.99.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.68 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Dream Finders Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $770,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,029,727.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 34,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,484,444.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,664,385.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $770,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,029,727.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,379 shares of company stock worth $9,493,042. 74.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 100,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

