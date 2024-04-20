Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $62.14

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.14 and traded as high as $65.85. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $64.75, with a volume of 622 shares changing hands.
Eurofins Scientific Stock Up 2.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.62.
Eurofins Scientific Company Profile
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
