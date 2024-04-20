Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 0.9 %
GOODN stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
