Gladstone Land Co. (LANDM) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on April 30th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.
Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.0 %
LANDM stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.85.
About Gladstone Land
