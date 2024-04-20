Gladstone Land Co. (LANDM) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on April 30th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.0 %

LANDM stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.85.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

