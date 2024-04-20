Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives GBX 2,068.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,068.75 ($25.75).
HIK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,960 ($24.40) to GBX 2,000 ($24.90) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.90) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 8th.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.25. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,507.46%.
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
