Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 205 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 205.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $193.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.52 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

