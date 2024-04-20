MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Lowered to $1,800.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MELI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,813.85.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,356.43 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,559.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1,523.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 35.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. BOKF NA grew its position in MercadoLibre by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

