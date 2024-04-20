Northcoast Research Lowers Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Sell

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BA. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Melius Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $229.35.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $169.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a PE ratio of -46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 116.16 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 1 year low of $167.53 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.16.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank grew its position in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

