Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for FormFactor, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for FormFactor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 12.42%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $40.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.18. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $183,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,776,179.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,978.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,223,580 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 338,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 131,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

