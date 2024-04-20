Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 156.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,479,000 after purchasing an additional 576,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,846,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 52.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,748,000 after purchasing an additional 453,342 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 12.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,582,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,994,000 after purchasing an additional 280,651 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 18.4% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,549,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,535,000 after purchasing an additional 241,282 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

FSS stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $88.47.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

