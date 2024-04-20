Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $72.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.52.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ON

Onsemi Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $60.71 on Thursday. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.