WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in WesBanco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 8.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSBC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

WesBanco Stock Up 2.8 %

WesBanco stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $221.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Further Reading

